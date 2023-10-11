Cybercrime in New York is on the rise, report shows

Cybercrime in New York is on the rise.

A report from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found cybercrime jumped 53% between 2016 and 2022, ranking third in the nation for ransomware attacks and data breaches. Cyberattacks in 2022 alone cost New Yorkers $775 million.

The most attacked sector in the state was healthcare and public health, followed by financial services, and commercial and government facilities.

Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed a chief cyber officer to improve cybersecurity infrastructure, cyber threat detection, incident response and more.

A cyberattack on Suffolk County last September, took all county websites, servers and networks offline for months. The county spent more than $5 million on a forensic investigation and to restore computer systems.