We apologize — 105.7FM is currently at low power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap.

Cybercrime in New York is on the rise, report shows

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Mike Groll
/
AP

Cybercrime in New York is on the rise.

A report from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found cybercrime jumped 53% between 2016 and 2022, ranking third in the nation for ransomware attacks and data breaches. Cyberattacks in 2022 alone cost New Yorkers $775 million.

The most attacked sector in the state was healthcare and public health, followed by financial services, and commercial and government facilities.

Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed a chief cyber officer to improve cybersecurity infrastructure, cyber threat detection, incident response and more.

A cyberattack on Suffolk County last September, took all county websites, servers and networks offline for months. The county spent more than $5 million on a forensic investigation and to restore computer systems.

