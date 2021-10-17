-
The federal government has launched an investigation into the autopilot function in Tesla's electric cars. The decision comes after a series of collisions…
Electric cars could be sold directly in Connecticut under a bill proposed in the state general assembly as part of the latest push from lawmakers and…
Officials in Westport, Connecticut, presented a $2 million smart home on the town’s waterfront with an award for energy efficiency, as the state looks for…
State lawmakers say negotiations are underway between electric carmaker Tesla Motors and Connecticut auto dealers to see if they can finally reach a…
The electric car company Tesla plans to open a new service center on a vacant commercial plot in Smithtown.It’s part of the effort by the company to…
Tesla is hoping its fourth try is the charm as it once again lobbies Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow it to sell its electric…
Most people these days know the name Tesla as an electric car. Tesla owner Elon Musk took that name to honor one of the world’s greatest inventors, Nikola…
The electric car company Tesla has convinced a handful of prime states, including Massachusetts and New York, to exempt it from laws that require car…
As legislative session comes to a close in Connecticut, a bill to allow the electric car maker Tesla to open three stores in the state looks like it’s…
The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association says the latest legislative effort to allow electric car-maker Tesla Motors to sell directly to consumers is…