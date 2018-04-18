© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Tesla Motors Bill Remains Alive As Negotiations Continue

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published April 18, 2018 at 9:58 AM EDT
State lawmakers say negotiations are underway between electric carmaker Tesla Motors and Connecticut auto dealers to see if they can finally reach a compromise allowing Tesla to sell its vehicles directly to consumers. 

The Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee approved the bill on Tuesday by a vote of 32-19.

Representative Terrie Wood, D-Darien, who voted for the bill, says not allowing Tesla to sell directly to consumers in Connecticut is leaving the state behind on technological innovation and depriving the state of tax revenue. “How the iPhone has changed our world in 10 years, electric cars are going to change our world in 10 years. We need to embrace it. Let’s move forward. Let’s do this. Let’s tax it.”

 

Republican Senator Scott Frantz of Greenwich, a committee co-chairman, says he was voting to keep the bill alive "in the interest of keeping those negotiations going in a good light."

For the past three years state lawmakers, sympathetic to local car dealerships, have voted against bills to change Connecticut law to permit Tesla to sell directly to consumers and bypass dealers. State law currently prevents a vehicle manufacturer from also being a retailer.

In the meantime, Tesla is selling cars directly to consumers in 24 states, including neighboring Massachusetts and New York.

 

The Tesla bill now goes to the House for action.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
