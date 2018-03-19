Tesla Seeks To Grow Its Footprint On Long Island

The electric car company Tesla plans to open a new service center on a vacant commercial plot in Smithtown.

It’s part of the effort by the company to expand its footprint on Long Island. There is currently a service center in Syosset, a sales center in Manhasset, and two galleries in Huntington Station and East Hampton.

Tesla uses direct sales instead of independent car dealers. Under New York State law, it can own and operate no more than five stores in the state.

Tesla want to raise the cap to 20 stores, which State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan supports.

However, Auto Alliance, a trade group representing manufacturers and dealers, told Newsday that Tesla wants “special treatment” and “needs to follow the same laws as every other automaker.”

In Connecticut, Tesla is not allowed to sell cars directly to consumers, but does have a gallery in Greenwich where people can look but not buy, and a service center in Milford.