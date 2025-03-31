CT conservative lawmakers condemn attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealers

Connecticut’s conservative caucus has denounced attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships as acts of domestic terrorism.

Democrats should do the same, said Republican Representative Craig Fishbein, a member of the caucus.

Fishbein said attacks on Tesla vehicles are uncalled for, as are activities like a peaceful protest outside a dealership in Milford.

“This activity should be denounced. And we are standing here denouncing it and looking for our colleagues to join us,” he said.

“Today, my colleagues and I are calling on Governor Lamont and all state, federal, and local officials to stand for the rule of law. To immediately and publicly recognize any attack on Tesla dealers, vehicles or owners as being acts of domestic terrorism. And discouraging and denouncing such acts," Fishbein said.

Republicans care about Elon Musk’s feelings but aren’t worried at all about the people of Connecticut, said Senate Democratic leaders in response.

“Yesterday, Trump said he ‘couldn’t care less’ that the prices of cars and auto parts are increasing by 25%. Today, Connecticut Republicans made clear they don't care about rising prices in our state either,” they said.

Democrats said Republicans have been silent on President Donald Trump and Musk’s cuts to social programs, veteran care and medical research.