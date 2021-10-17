-
The Connecticut Senate has passed legislation that would help boost the recruitment and retention of teachers of color in the state.The bill would require…
New data from the Empire Center for Public Policy shows that Long Island educators are among the highest paid employees in the state of New York, outside…
Two Connecticut teacher’s unions say many educators in the state don’t think schools are safe enough for children or themselves to be in as the COVID-19…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state’s program that encourages minority high school students to become teachers has been expanded to 10 school…
Governor Ned Lamont says he plans to deal with upcoming balloon payments for Connecticut’s teacher retirement fund without burdening cities and…
The state’s largest teachers union brought bagpipe players and a brass band to the Capitol to push for a bill to decouple teacher evaluations from the…
The largest teachers union in the country is ending its relationship with Wells Fargo because the bank does business with the gun industry and the NRA.The…
According to a study from the Institute of Labor Economics, students of color are less likely to drop out of high school and more likely to pursue college…