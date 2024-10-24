600 Bridgeport teachers surveyed: 97% say they lack confidence in their superintendent

A survey of 600 teachers in Bridgeport revealed extremely low confidence in Superintendent Carmela Levy-David.

The Bridgeport Education Association sent a survey to 1,200 teachers in the district — about 50% responded. The results showed 97% of respondents said they lack confidence in Levy-David, and 80% said they have considered leaving the district.

93% also said they feared retaliation for speaking out, and found Levy-David unprofessional in dealings with teachers and staff.

Bridgeport teachers have been sounding the alarm on what they say are poor working and learning conditions since before the school year started. They reported material and staff shortages, confusing professional development and disorganized bus routes.

At the time, Levy-David issued a public apology and said she would do her best to correct the course.

The survey results reveal that was unsuccessful.

One anonymous comment left by a teacher in the survey said they feel overworked and underappreciated, and are now struggling with anxiety, stress and daily headaches.

“I have never heard the superintendent say anything positive about the teachers and students who make up the Bridgeport school system. She often refers to the students as failures and blames the teachers,” another anonymous comment said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmela M. Levy-David

Connecticut Education Association president Kate Dias called it a wake-up call for the city’s Board of Education.

"Our teachers have held rallies and are speaking loud and clear: they feel unsupported, unappreciated, and fearful of retaliation if they voice their concerns,” Dias said. “It's unacceptable that so many educators are considering leaving the district, and it's a direct reflection of the superintendent’s failure to foster a collaborative and respectful environment. We need leadership that listens to teachers, addresses the real issues in our schools, and works with us to provide our students with the resources and support they deserve.”

The survey results were expected to be shared with the Board of Education on Thursday, according to the CEA.

Dias said she, and the state union, believe Levy-David should be removed and replaced.

“While we are disappointed that the CEA did not communicate those results to us first so we could have worked collaboratively, we take the concerns raised about teachers’ confidence in our leadership seriously,” Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David said.

A request for comment from the mayor's office was not returned.

This story has been updated.