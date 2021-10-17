-
The Connecticut Department of Labor is defending a decision to claw back more than $8 million in unemployment benefits paid out since the start of the…
Connecticut’s economic growth has been below the national average for the last 10 years, according to an analysis by the advocacy group Connecticut Voices…
About 200,000 low and moderate income families in Connecticut just got a boost due to an increase to the state’s earned income tax credit.The state's tax…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants federal lawmakers to repeal a Trump-era rule that capped state and local tax deductions, known as SALT.Cuomo said the…
Regulators have reduced Connecticut’s diesel fuel tax to its lowest level in a decade. Starting this month, the new tax rate is about 40 cents per gallon…
Despite passing a two-year state budget with no major tax increases, Connecticut could be looking at a renewed debate over tax fairness. Keith Phaneuf,…
More than 300,000 Nassau County homeowners may no longer receive pandemic relief payments promised by the county executive.County Executive Laura Curran…
Connecticut is on track to end its fiscal year next month with a $470 million surplus, according to budget projections released last week. This data gives…
Families that want to take advantage of the expanded child tax credit must file their taxes by the end of Monday. That’s because the income tax deadline…
Democratic legislative leaders in Connecticut seem headed for a showdown with Democratic Governor Ned Lamont over a proposed millionaire’s tax in a state…