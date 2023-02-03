Suffolk County plans to increase tax on hotel stays

Suffolk County will move forward with a plan to raise taxes on hotel and motel stays.

The tax on the per diem rate for nightly stays at lodging in the county will increase from 3% to 5.5%. It will apply to all guests, regardless of where they are from.

Since first implemented in 1991, officials say the tax has raised an estimated $11 million a year which is used for tourism promotion and the upkeep of historic sites throughout the county.

The increased rate will expand those efforts, while also supporting a new Suffolk County Infrastructure Fund, which would help build a proposed convention center in Ronkonkoma -- Long Island’s first.

Supporters like the fact that the rate increase will mostly affect non-residents, but critics say it’s another burden on small businesses.