Long Island News

Long Island lawmakers oppose MTA payroll tax increase, new report pushes back

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
lirr_apricharddrew_170718.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP

A new report is pushing back against Long Island lawmakers who don’t want to pay an increased MTA payroll tax. The Left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute says Long Islanders use the MTA about the same amount as they will be taxed under a proposed payroll tax increase.

According to the report, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North account for about 25% of the MTA’s operating costs. The report also finds that if Long Island lawmakers got their way and suburbs were excluded from a potential MTA payroll tax increase, there would be 25% less new money flowing into the transit system.

This just counts operating costs, not new MTA projects, according to the report authors.

“There's actually a higher proportion of capital spending that goes into the lines in the suburban regions, by our calculations about 41%,” Nathan Gusdorf, executive director of the Fiscal Policy Institute, said.

State senators from Long Island have asked Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders to exclude the suburbs from the new tax increase. They claim New York City is the main beneficiary of the MTA.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
