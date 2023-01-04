Lamont sworn-in for second term as Connecticut's governor, promises tax cuts

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has been officially sworn-in to his second term in office. He has promised a middle-class tax cut.

“After many years of unfilled promises, now is the time to enact a meaningful middle-class tax cut,” Lamont said in his State of the State address to lawmakers following his inauguration ceremony.

His middle-class tax cut would help boost Connecticut’s economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he had to deal with for much of his first term in office, Lamont said.

Such a tax cut is possible because of a bipartisan agreement by lawmakers in 2017 that allowed for balanced budgets every year during his first four years in office, said the Democratic governor. The state has record cash reserves and a projected $1 billion operating surplus.

“Thanks to our collective efforts the era of Connecticut’s permanent fiscal crisis is over,” he declared.

State Attorney General William Tong, Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Treasurer Erick Russell, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz — all Democrats — were also sworn-in at the inauguration ceremony at the State Armory in Hartford.