Suffolk County acknowledges tax arrears error after cyberattack

Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy said more than 200 taxpayers were mistakenly sent tax arrears notices because of a software problem. This comes after a cyberattack last summer, which crippled the county's computers.

According to Kennedy, the Suffolk County Comptroller's Office switched computer systems as a precaution. Kennedy said unfamiliarity with this system led employees to send notices to residents who had successfully petitioned their tax bill.

This led some residents to think that they were being targeted for petitioning their bill.

Kennedy acknowledged the confusion this caused and recommended that residents who received this notice call the comptroller’s office for clarification.