Maria Lynders is a news fellow at WSHU, working to cover Indigenous communities in southern New England and Long Island, New York. Maria grew up in Connecticut and is an undergraduate student at Stony Brook University, majoring in journalism with a minor in environmental studies. She is passionate about the environment and is proud of enterprise reporting on a group of six Shinnecock women fighting to save their bay through kelp farming. Maria is managing editor of The Statesman, Stony Brook's campus newspaper, and an MBA Fast track student.