Sunday Baroque Conversations

  • Music
    Karlos Rodriguez
    Suzanne Bona
    On our 100th episode, Catalyst Quartet cellist Karlos Rodriguez spoke with Suzanne Bona about the ensemble’s ongoing series of uncovered recordings that highlight the musical genius of composers such as Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still, and George Walker, to name just a few.
  • Music
    Clayton Stephenson
    Suzanne Bona
    Clayton Stephenson visited the WSHU studio and spoke with Suzanne Bona about his zest for life and music, and to play a few tunes.
  • Holly Mulcahy
    Music
    Violinist Holly Mulcahy
    Suzanne Bona
    Violinist Holly Mulcahy is concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony and has previously held that position in other symphonic orchestras across the country.
  • Music
    Rochelle Sennet
    Suzanne Bona
    Dr. Rochelle Sennet is a versatile musician, with a wide repertory. Sennet spoke with Suzanne about her life in music — beginning with her beloved first teacher and mentor — and some of the experiences along the way that have shaped her as a performer and teacher.
  • Randall Scotting
    Suzanne Bona
    Randall Scotting’s 2022 debut recording THE CROWN is a tribute to famed 17th century Italian castrato singer, Senesino.
  • Rachel Barton Pine
    Suzanne Bona
    Since her 1984 debut with the Chicago Symphony at age 10, American violinist Rachel Barton Pine has been a trailblazer.