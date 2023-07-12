Sunday Baroque Conversations

-
On our 100th episode, Catalyst Quartet cellist Karlos Rodriguez spoke with Suzanne Bona about the ensemble’s ongoing series of uncovered recordings that highlight the musical genius of composers such as Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still, and George Walker, to name just a few.
Clayton Stephenson visited the WSHU studio and spoke with Suzanne Bona about his zest for life and music, and to play a few tunes.
Violinist Holly Mulcahy is concertmaster of the Wichita Symphony and has previously held that position in other symphonic orchestras across the country.
Dr. Rochelle Sennet is a versatile musician, with a wide repertory. Sennet spoke with Suzanne about her life in music — beginning with her beloved first teacher and mentor — and some of the experiences along the way that have shaped her as a performer and teacher.
Randall Scotting’s 2022 debut recording THE CROWN is a tribute to famed 17th century Italian castrato singer, Senesino.
Since her 1984 debut with the Chicago Symphony at age 10, American violinist Rachel Barton Pine has been a trailblazer.