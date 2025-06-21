Caroline Shaw on her musical roots, creativity, and collaboration

New York-based musician Caroline Shaw is a singer, violinist, composer, and producer who performs in solo and collaborative projects. Growing up in Greenville, NC, her introduction to music came through her mother -- a Suzuki music teacher -- and by listening to her local public radio station! The multi-faceted musician is an innovator whose creative outlets include commissions for a variety of performers and ensembles, singing with the vocal band Roomful of Teeth, and composing for TV, film & stage projects such as the Ken Burns/PBS documentary Leonardo Da Vinci and the FX/Hulu show Fleishman is in Trouble. She has earned 5 Grammy awards, and in 2013 – at age 30 -- she became the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music for her composition, PARTITA FOR 8 VOICES. Suzanne spoke with Caroline Shaw about her life in music.