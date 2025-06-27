© 2025 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Matthew Suttor

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
New Zealand-born composer and educator Matthew Suttor’s passion for music began when he was a small child. Throughout his career he has explored many facets of music making, with a particular interest in computer music and, now, the use of AI in music and as a creative catalyst. That’s what led him to “collaborate” with AI to write his opera about Alan Turing, the British mathematician whose work was key to breaking Nazi codes during World War II. Far ahead of his time, Turing was interested in – and cautious about – AI, and Suttor’s opera I AM ALAN TURING explores the nuances and prescience of Turing’s life and work. Suzanne spoke with Matthew Suttor about his life in music, including his path to incorporating computers and technology into his musical toolbox, and his philosophy of teaching creativity.

