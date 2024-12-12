© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Debra Nagy

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

Debra Nagy plays baroque oboe, and the historical performance expert is also founding director of the chamber group Les Délices. The award-winning Cleveland-based group has a reputation for performing less well-known music of the baroque era. Debra Nagy spoke with Suzanne about how she finds the music she programs for Les Délices, and the creative process that brings together research, composition in historical styles, improvisation, and artistic collaboration.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
