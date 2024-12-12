Conversation with Debra Nagy
Debra Nagy plays baroque oboe, and the historical performance expert is also founding director of the chamber group Les Délices. The award-winning Cleveland-based group has a reputation for performing less well-known music of the baroque era. Debra Nagy spoke with Suzanne about how she finds the music she programs for Les Délices, and the creative process that brings together research, composition in historical styles, improvisation, and artistic collaboration.