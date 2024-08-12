Conversation with ChamberQUEER

ChamberQUEER highlights LGBTQ+ voices in contemporary and historical music and reimagines the classical concert experience as a radically inclusive gathering space and musical community for the 21st century. Founded in 2018 by Jules Biber (cello), Danielle Buonaiuto (soprano), Brian Mummert (baritone), and Andrew Yee (cello), ChamberQUEER operates as a collective of performers, composers, and creators, hosting events like Open Mic Nights and Sight Reading Parties to networking opportunities, performances and workshops.

Suzanne speaks with 3 of the founding members (Jules, Danielle and Brian) about their musical paths, and how it led them to a broader community.