Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with ChamberQUEER

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina GaroneAnn Lopez
Published August 12, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
(l-r) Danielle Buonaiuto (soprano), Jules Biber (cello), Brian Mummert (baritone), and Andrew Yee (cello) of ChamberQUEER
Elizabeth van Os
/
courtesy of the artists
(l-r) Danielle Buonaiuto (soprano), Jules Biber (cello), Brian Mummert (baritone), and Andrew Yee (cello) of ChamberQUEER

ChamberQUEER highlights LGBTQ+ voices in contemporary and historical music and reimagines the classical concert experience as a radically inclusive gathering space and musical community for the 21st century. Founded in 2018 by Jules Biber (cello), Danielle Buonaiuto (soprano), Brian Mummert (baritone), and Andrew Yee (cello), ChamberQUEER operates as a collective of performers, composers, and creators, hosting events like Open Mic Nights and Sight Reading Parties to networking opportunities, performances and workshops.

Suzanne speaks with 3 of the founding members (Jules, Danielle and Brian) about their musical paths, and how it led them to a broader community.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
