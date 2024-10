The Grammy-nominated Neave Trio consists of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura. They state their goal simply: To Engage. To Exchange. To Connect.

Their 2024 album ROOTED features works centered around folk music by composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Bedřich Smetana, Joseph Suk, and Frank Martin. Neave Trio spoke with Suzanne about their collaborative process, and the touching story of how their ensemble got its name.