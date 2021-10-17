-
Suffolk County lawmakers are concerned they won’t have enough time to debate the 2021 budget.County Executive Steve Bellone missed his self-imposed…
-
Lawmakers in Suffolk County will vote next week on a law that would prohibit false 911 calls based on race.The law would make false reports to law…
-
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini wants more federal help in the fight against the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.In testimony before the…
-
A makeshift memorial with balloons, candles and flowers marks the spot where the body of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens was found Tuesday night in Brentwood,…
-
Towns on the South Shore of Long Island want to create a sewer system, which they say could mean economic growth for several downtown areas that are…
-
Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.The suit, filed…
-
At a joint hearing in Smithtown, New York, State Senate and Assembly Committees heard testimony on Suffolk County’s ongoing nitrogen water quality…
-
Suffolk County wants to eliminate eight bus routes as part of a plan to close a $78 million budget deficit.At a public hearing on Friday, county residents…
-
Suffolk residents will have to pay 5 cents for plastic and paper store bags after county legislators passed a bill Wednesday night.It will go into effect…
-
Suffolk County legislators are voting Wednesday night on whether to add a 5-cent fee on plastic and paper bags for shoppers. Advocates like Adrienne…