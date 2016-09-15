Suffolk County Considering Expansion Plan For Sewer Sytem

Towns on the South Shore of Long Island want to create a sewer system, which they say could mean economic growth for several downtown areas that are limited by their decades-old septic systems.

On Wednesday Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced he is considering a 40-year-old plan to expand sewers on the South Shore. Bellone says that with nitrogen threatening water quality and struggling downtowns, it’s time for those plans to be renewed.

Adrienne Esposito, with Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says expanding sewer systems in Oakdale and Sayville and around MacArthur Airport isn’t just about support for local businesses.

“Science is telling us that the greatest threat right now to our bays is the sewage coming from septics and cesspools. When we replace those septics with sewers, the bay water will be cleaner, and it will be safer and healthier for the public.”

Sayville resident Keenan Boyle says he’s worried that new sewer systems will give developers the greenlight to overdevelop the towns.

“I wonder what the limit is for development and make sure that they hook up what we have existing and not necessarily make it so easy to build condos in Sayville.”

Right now Suffolk County is working to approve funds for the plan. The county hopes to accept a proposal to put in sewers by the end of the year and begin construction early next year.