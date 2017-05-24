© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Police Want More Help To Fight MS-13

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 24, 2017 at 1:48 PM EDT
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini leaves a news conference in Central Islip, N.Y., in April.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini wants more federal help in the fight against the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.

In testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sini said the gang specializes in drug dealing, extortion and murder.

“Since January 1, 2016, of the 45 homicides that occurred in Suffolk County, 17 of those are believed linked to MS-13, which is approximately 38 percent of all homicides during that time period.”

Sini said he needs three things from the federal government: more federal prosecutors to allow for those arrested to be screened for gang membership, better intelligence sharing and funds for gang prevention programs.

Long Island NewsSuffolkLong Islandgang violenceMS-13
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
