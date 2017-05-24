Suffolk Police Want More Help To Fight MS-13

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini wants more federal help in the fight against the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.

In testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sini said the gang specializes in drug dealing, extortion and murder.

“Since January 1, 2016, of the 45 homicides that occurred in Suffolk County, 17 of those are believed linked to MS-13, which is approximately 38 percent of all homicides during that time period.”

Sini said he needs three things from the federal government: more federal prosecutors to allow for those arrested to be screened for gang membership, better intelligence sharing and funds for gang prevention programs.