Long Island News

Suffolk County Holds Hearings On Water Quality

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 12, 2016 at 6:04 PM EDT
bellone_jda_160912.jpg
JD Allen
/
WSHU
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a public hearing on water quality and contamination at the Suffolk County Legislature Building in Smithtown, N.Y., on Monday.

At a joint hearing in Smithtown, New York, State Senate and Assembly Committees heard testimony on Suffolk County’s ongoing nitrogen water quality problem.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who testified at the hearing, wants state and federal partners to help come up with a plan to fix the nitrogen problem by the end of the year.

He says there has to be a way to replace septic systems with modern sewer technology that can treat wastewater better.

“I am willing and eager to discuss any constructive suggestion to improve what this broad coalition has proposed to protect water quality. We cannot wait any longer.”

Adrienne Esposito from the Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment says the county is at a crossroads in determining what to do with its water resources.  

“We have a lot of work to do: we are fighting toxics, fighting untreated sewage and fighting for the sustainability of this island.”

Suffolk County recently allocated funds for water quality protection.

Long Island NewsSuffolkLong IslandWater qualitySteve BelloneNitrogenWater Contamination
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
