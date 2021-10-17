-
It seems many mask mandates will be upheld in Connecticut for now.
Connecticut fully launched online sports betting Tuesday morning to all residents and visitors to the state who are 21 years or older.
Online sports betting kicks off in Connecticut with a soft launch that is limited to 750 customers on each of the three sportsbooks: FanDuel, DraftKings…
The Mohegan Sun casino announced Monday that it has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on…
Retail sports betting in Connecticut officially began Thursday with launch events at the state’s two tribal casinos.Governor Ned Lamont attended…
Connecticut residents worried about gambling addiction can now voluntarily exclude themselves from online sports betting and casino gaming — days before…
Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have gotten key approvals to expand gaming operations in the state. It puts in motion the licensing required…
A Connecticut legislative committee has approved emergency rules for online sports betting. It comes just ahead of the NFL season kick-off next week.The…
The Connecticut Lottery says it will partner with Rush Street Interactive as it launches its sports betting enterprise in the state.Rush Street…
The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1 billion infrastructure bill this week secures money to help improve the quality of Long Island Sound. Kathy Hochul will…