© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York mobile sports betting reaches $1.6 billion

WSHU | By Brooke Sleavensky
Published February 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST
Connecticut Gambling
Susan Haigh
/
Associated Press
Sports wagering kiosks at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

Online sports betting has reached an all-time high, according to the New York State Gaming Commission on Friday. The state generated more than $1.6 billion in mobile betting in January, exceeding New Jersey, the national monthly record holder.

New Jersey’s most recent record was $1.3 billion last October. New York reached this number in the first 23 days that mobile sports betting has been legal in the state, starting on Saturday, Jan. 8. Connecticut grossed $6.3 million using mobile sports betting apps in December, which is the latest data available, and $21.9 million since the state legalized mobile sports betting in October.

Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, Rush Street Interactive, MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden are the approved mobile apps in New York.

Four additional operators are still awaiting approval — BallyBet, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World Bet and PointsBet.

Once the tax revenue is collected, 98% will go to funding education and the remaining 2% will go towards sports programs for underserved youth, and problem gambling counseling and treatment.

Tags

Long Island News Sports BettingNew YorkBrooke Sleavensky
Brooke Sleavensky
Brooke is a senior at Sacred Heart University working towards her bachelor's degree in media arts with a concentration in film, television and media. She is from Long Island, an animals rights advocate and a member in Sacred Hearts 4 Heart Harmony Choir.
See stories by Brooke Sleavensky