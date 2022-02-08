New York mobile sports betting reaches $1.6 billion

Online sports betting has reached an all-time high, according to the New York State Gaming Commission on Friday. The state generated more than $1.6 billion in mobile betting in January, exceeding New Jersey, the national monthly record holder.

New Jersey’s most recent record was $1.3 billion last October. New York reached this number in the first 23 days that mobile sports betting has been legal in the state, starting on Saturday, Jan. 8. Connecticut grossed $6.3 million using mobile sports betting apps in December, which is the latest data available, and $21.9 million since the state legalized mobile sports betting in October.

Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, Rush Street Interactive, MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden are the approved mobile apps in New York.

Four additional operators are still awaiting approval — BallyBet, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World Bet and PointsBet.

Once the tax revenue is collected, 98% will go to funding education and the remaining 2% will go towards sports programs for underserved youth, and problem gambling counseling and treatment.