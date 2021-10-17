-
Members of the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island have allowed their citizens to be part of the recreational marijuana business.The tribe voted…
Decades of tribal advocacy has led to a historic deal in the Hamptons. The town of Southampton will return some ancestral lands to the Shinnecock Indian…
The Town of Islip is the last municipality needed to sign on to an agreement to restore 83 miles of coastline between Fire Island and Montauk Point to…
The town of Brookhaven has agreed to join a $1.5 billion federal project to protect Long Island against erosion and floods. It would include raising homes…
Voters are going to the polls Tuesday for party primary elections in town elections across Long Island.A race to watch is in East Hampton. Town Councilman…
A sacred tribal land in the Hamptons will be preserved under a new deal between the town of Southampton and the Shinnecock Indian Nation.Southampton Town…
Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation rallied outside Southampton Town Hall in eastern Long Island on Tuesday night to urge the town to approve a deal…
A newly released report shows excessive overtime spending at the Southampton Village Police Department on Long Island.The village commissioned the 66-page…
On Long Island, scientists will study how creating ultrasonic waves underwater could help combat toxic algal blooms that invade Lake Agawam in Southampton…
Native American community leaders on Long Island met this week to discuss the environmental impact of overdevelopment. That’s as Indigenous fishermen are…