Southampton, Shinnecock tribe discuss construction amid resident concerns

Some Hampton Bays residents say they’re frustrated about a travel plaza being built on Shinnecock territory. In August, the Nation broke ground on a new gas station and travel plaza in Hampton Bays. Construction of the plaza on Newtown Road has brought about complaints from nearby residents.

The town board heard complaints at a board meeting on Sept. 19 and Sept. 24. In the public comments portion of the meeting, residents complained about the noise and change of the woodland vistas. Some, including board members, questioned the tribe’s sovereignty on the Westwoods property. One resident at the meeting suggested the town issue an injunction against the tribe to stop construction.

Michael Iasilli, council member and liaison to the tribe, said the tribe has certain protections that the town must consider in the matter. In an interview with WSHU, Iasilli said the board wants to address residents’ concerns but not go outside federal guidelines regarding tribal sovereignty.

“The frustration is understandable,” Iasilli said. The issue here is that we also have to recognize that this is no ordinary property owner; this is a federally recognized tribal nation. There are certain rights and protections provided to them once they are recognized.”

Shinnecock tribal member Randy King was one of several members who spoke at the Sept. 24 meeting. King said conflicts between the tribe and residents have existed since 1640, and versions of them continue until now. He listed previous economic development projects that residents have opposed.

“We’ve always been the one to meet the burden of having to change for the greater community, but this time, we need to get this project going, and we need to take care of our community,” King said.

During the meeting, several Shinnecock tribal members and allies rallied outside of the Town Hall with signs bearing messages like "Support Shinnecock Strides" and " West Woods is Sovereign Land.”

Iasilli said he has contacted the Shinnecock Tribal Council and plans to meet with them in the coming weeks. He said the town board must be sensitive to how they move forward. Because of the federal rules regarding tribal sovereignty, some board members are considering seeking legal advice. He said the board has consulted town attorneys because of the sensitive nature of the subject.

But Iasilli said he doesn't believe a lawsuit would be in the residents' best interest. He doesn't want to burden taxpayers with millions of dollars each year in legal fees. Iasili said litigation isn't the right route but admits that it is an option being considered.

“I think that would be wrong for the community,” he said. "I think it would be divisive and financially burdensome for taxpayers. But there are some that would disagree with me.”

Iasilli said he wants to avoid going in that direction. The state is currently reviewing a lawsuit about the construction of a 60-foot-tall electronic monument the Nation erected in 2019 on Sunrise Highway.

Instead, he said he hopes to establish a government-to-government relationship to mitigate concerns. He said he wants to establish a working group with the tribe to share ideas and concerns.

“I think the nation has expressed an openness to working with us, and I think we shouldn't take that for granted,” Iasilli said.

At the Tuesday town board meeting, Shinnecock Vice Chairman Lance Gumbs said he was open to the idea of establishing a working group to discuss the issues. Gumbs addressed the board directly and said the construction of the gas station would not stop but that the Shinnecock were open to conversations.

“We look forward to having further conversations with you on how we can cohesively talk moving forward,” Gumbs said. “I hope that we can come to an understanding that Shinnecock is a government. We are not below the Town of Southampton.”