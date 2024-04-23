Former Shinnecock chairman reflects on his time in leadership

More than a decade ago, Bryan Polite felt the call to serve his community. Polite said he felt an obligation to use skills and education to help out his tribe.

Polite decided it was time to step into leadership and began to volunteer for different committees, gaining a seat on the Council of Trustees. Eventually he was appointed as the Shinnecock Tribal Nation chairman in his early thirties. He was the youngest person to serve in the position.

In an interview with WSHU, Polite reflected on his time in tribal leadership. Polite said many families in Shinnecock, like his own, have a long history of public service. He knew he needed to step up as a leader in his community.

“We collectively as Shinnecock have a responsibility to not only maintain the current land that we have, but also just to progress,” Polite said. “That's been a driving force, and me stepping up for leadership and my continued involvement in the government is a sense of duty to the Nation to help move it forward.”

Polite emphasized the importance of having a strong team during his time as the chairman. He said the tribe's accomplishments were possible with the help of the internal government system, general council and collective body of members of the Nation.

Polite said one accomplishment that stands out the most was the construction of the Shinnecock monuments on Sunrise Highway. The monuments, in the form of two electronic billboards, were built on tribal lands. The 61-foot billboards currently generate advertising revenue for the Shinnecock. The construction of the monuments brought forward litigation from New York state and a continued legal battle.

“Just the way that our community banded together to take on forces that would see us destitute really. I know that seems like you're being dramatic, but it really was. And just seeing the tears in my elders' eyes when they were out there,” Polite said. “It's probably one of my proudest moments of being on council. It was a very emotional moment and a really a cultural pride moment for the Shinnecock Nation.”

In March, Polite announced that he would step down from the position. He has served as chairman on and off since 2014. In total, eight years as chairman and 10 years on the council. Polite said he has decided to leave the position early to take personal time off.

“Public service, in general, is very exhausting, and there comes a time when everybody needs to take a break sometimes just for their own well-being,” Polite said.

Polite said the last dozen years have been a whirlwind. But he is excited that stepping down from the position led to the appointment of the new chairwoman. Lisa Goree is the first chairwoman in the council’s 250-year history.

“I feel very proud and blessed that such an accomplished, educated, and down-to-earth tribal member has filled the seat. That is an enormous responsibility. So I'm very happy for Chairwoman Goree,” Polite said.

Although Polite does not have an official title with the tribe, he will spend the next few months helping with the transition of the new council. Later this year, he plans to travel more and enjoy different cultures. In the future, he wants to focus on his coffee brand.

Polite said he is “thankful, honored and blessed” that he was able to represent the tribe. He hopes that members of the community outside of Shinnecock will continue to help support the Nation.

“I hope that whatever I was able to do to help open up the lines of communication can be continued and that people just really take the time to learn about Shinnecock before they cast aspersions on Shinnecock,” Polite said. “Because you can't have Southampton without the Shinnecock.”