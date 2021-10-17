-
Officials in Westport, Connecticut, presented a $2 million smart home on the town’s waterfront with an award for energy efficiency, as the state looks for…
-
New York regulators have reworked their relationship with renewable energy developers. Solar power developers say the new requirements will hurt the…
-
On Long Island, construction of a controversial solar farm in Mastic has resumed after a state judge lifted a temporary restraining order on the site last…
-
On Long Island, the town of Brookhaven’s Planning Board has approved a controversial solar farm to be built in Mastic. The board approved construction of…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have expanded the Long Island Pine Barrens.The bill called for more than one thousand acres of…
-
Construction on New York’s second largest solar farm will begin next month on Long Island.A former golf course will be the site of the new solar farm that…
-
While more and more Long Islanders are powering their homes with solar energy, it only makes up a small slice of the energy pie in Nassau and Suffolk…
-
The Town of Brookhaven on Long Island wants to give commercial properties leeway to build bigger – that is, only if they install rooftop solar…
-
National Grid wants to build New York’s largest solar energy farm on Long Island, but residents are not welcoming the plan.The plan calls for a 350-acre…
-
Two members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are among the co-sponsors of a bill that would create a federal so-called “green bank” to support…