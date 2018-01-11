Brookhaven Moves Forward On Controversial Solar Farm

On Long Island, the town of Brookhaven’s Planning Board has approved a controversial solar farm to be built in Mastic.

The board approved construction of the solar farm on 40 acres of a 100-acre parcel along the Moriches-Middle Island Road.

The developer, Middle Island Solar Farm, says it’s ready to start construction soon, and has already cleared a 10-foot wide path through the property.

Efforts to stop the development led the state legislature to pass a law that expanded the Pine Barrens Preserve to include the property. Governor Cuomo vetoed it last month.

Local residents have also filed suit.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine says he is in negotiations with the Cuomo administration to build the solar farm on town landfill instead.