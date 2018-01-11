© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Brookhaven Moves Forward On Controversial Solar Farm

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 11, 2018 at 11:09 AM EST
solar_apwilsonring_170814.jpg
Wilson Ring
/
AP

On Long Island, the town of Brookhaven’s Planning Board has approved a controversial solar farm to be built in Mastic. 

The board approved construction of the solar farm on 40 acres of a 100-acre parcel along the Moriches-Middle Island Road.

The developer, Middle Island Solar Farm, says it’s ready to start construction soon, and has already cleared a 10-foot wide path through the property.

Efforts to stop the development led the state legislature to pass a law that expanded the Pine Barrens Preserve to include the property. Governor Cuomo vetoed it last month.

Local residents have also filed suit.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine says he is in negotiations with the Cuomo administration to build the solar farm on town landfill instead.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
