New Haven homeowners are going solar

As energy costs rise, New Haven residents may have another option to power their homes.

PosiGen solar company has launched its 12th “Solar for All” campaign to bring affordable solar energy to homeowners in the city.

Solar for All is a 25-year solar lease program that pays for installation, maintenance and insurance. There is no income or credit score requirement and no equipment to buy.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has no financial stake in the program and just wants to help middle and lower-class residents go solar.

“We here have the power to help save our planet,” Elicker said. “And it's really exciting that PosiGen is here to partner with the city of New Haven, not only to help facilitate so many more people having access to solar but in particular people that historically haven't had the kind of resources to install solar infrastructure on their homes.”

It’s the second Solar for All campaign in New Haven. The company has already put solar panels on around 200 homes in the city.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Solar panels on Pastor Roger Wilkins' house.

Pastor Roger Wilkins said he has had a positive experience with the solar panels on his house.

In the first summer with them on his roof, he said he paid for the whole season what he would have paid for one month with oil.

Wilkins said he hopes to be an example for the community.

“Not only are we able to sustain ourselves and save some money, we can also help the economy by putting back some power back into our grid and helping us to not have to depend on fossil fuel from other countries and all those issues,” Wilkins said.

PosiGen will canvass neighborhoods and host information sessions to promote the campaign, which will run all year.