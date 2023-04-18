© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island completes its first municipal solar-plus-storage project

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2023-04-18 at 2.58.05 PM.png
Ann Bell
/
The Town of East Hampton

The Town of East Hampton Parks Department building is the first solar-plus-storage project to be completed in a Long Island municipality.

The 165-panel system on the building’s rooftop will provide about 90 megawatt hours of energy every year, offsetting over 100,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

A battery will capture energy and save it for later use — after sundown, or during peak energy demands.

The project supports the state’s goal of having 70% of electricity in public sector buildings come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

East Hampton is working toward a community-wide goal of 100% renewable energy on the same timeline. Plans include installing more EV charging stations at town hall, LED street lighting, and a megawatt-scale solar farm on the South Fork.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
