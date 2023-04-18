Long Island completes its first municipal solar-plus-storage project

The Town of East Hampton Parks Department building is the first solar-plus-storage project to be completed in a Long Island municipality.

The 165-panel system on the building’s rooftop will provide about 90 megawatt hours of energy every year, offsetting over 100,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

A battery will capture energy and save it for later use — after sundown, or during peak energy demands.

The project supports the state’s goal of having 70% of electricity in public sector buildings come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

East Hampton is working toward a community-wide goal of 100% renewable energy on the same timeline. Plans include installing more EV charging stations at town hall, LED street lighting, and a megawatt-scale solar farm on the South Fork.