Suffolk County plans to slash its police budget by $20 million if it doesn’t receive more federal funding.County Executive Steve Bellone said that means…
Among this week’s Emmy nominees is a PSA from Sandy Hook Promise. The advocacy group was formed in the aftermath of the 2012 Newtown school shooting.The…
Suffolk County launched a school safety initiative that will share live security camera footage with police in active shooter situations.The footage will…
In the wake of school shootings such as Parkland and Sandy Hook, one Connecticut school district has hired armed security guards to protect…
Sandy Hook Promise, an advocacy group formed after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, released a new public service announcement this week. It’s told…
After the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many school districts around the country said enough is enough. Ron speaks…
On Long Island, the Miller Place Union Free School District has added armed security guards at each of its four schools this week. They join many other…
This year officials from 13 Nassau County school districts have a smartphone app that can quickly notify police of an active shooter in a school.Nassau…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy's Sandy Hook Advisory Commission will present a full report to Malloy next month. Malloy formed the commission after…
The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill that clarifies what school districts around the state must do to meet state requirements in…