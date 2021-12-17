© 2021 WSHU
Police beef up security at Connecticut and Long Island schools amid threats of violence

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST
Police across Connecticut and Long Island on Friday have increased their security presence at schools out of an abundance of caution. The extra law enforcement is in response to social media posts that have gone viral nationwide, warning of shootings or bomb threats that target schools.

In Connecticut, a 13-year-old boy was arrested this week for posting a school threat on social media, prompting some schools in Litchfield County and in Norwich to close on Friday.

Some Long Island school districts blitzed parents with robocalls and emails notifying them of the threat. Nassau and Suffolk County police said their investigations did not turn up any credible threats. Still, schools across the island beefed up their security as a precaution.

Police said they believe these are copycat threats of school violence that stem from a viral challenge for students on the social media app, TikTok.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
