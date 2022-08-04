Bridgeport school busses have cameras installed to improve safety
The City of Bridgeport will install cameras on the outside of every school bus to detect unsafe drivers and record their license plates.
Connecticut’s stop-arm law prohibits any vehicle from passing a school bus when its red lights are flashing.
Once the cameras are installed, when vehicles pass a Bridgeport school bus stopped for a pick-up or drop-off, the license plate will be recorded and sent to the police.
First-time violators are charged $450 and the fine increases with each violation.
“This is a critical step towards protecting young people in our community from dangerous driving habits,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement. “Through the implementation of this program, violators can now be held accountable and we expect a substantial decrease in violations over time.”
BusPatrol will install, maintain, and fund the safety upgrade in exchange for a percentage of the funds from ticketing violators.