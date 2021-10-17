-
President Joe Biden visited Connecticut on Friday, stopping at a childcare center in Hartford to talk up his Build Back Better infrastructure plan.The…
Connecticut plans to continue funding a pre-K expansion program despite the lack of a state budget.The Connecticut Mirror reports that 24 school districts…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that the state will add seven new towns to the state’s pre-K initiative, enabling 146 more children to…
Last week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a sweeping plan to fund universal pre-kindergarten. This would make New York only the fourth state to…