Connecticut To Continue Funding Pre-K Expansion

Connecticut plans to continue funding a pre-K expansion program despite the lack of a state budget.

The Connecticut Mirror reports that 24 school districts received news that the state will be giving $3.3 million to continue funding for their early childhood education programs.

The Smart Start program supports 45 classrooms that serve over 650 children, mostly from low-income families.

Bridgeport, Wallingford, West Hartford and Windsor are most impacted by the decision because they each have four Smart Start classrooms in their city.