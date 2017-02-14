Malloy Adds More Preschool Slots To 'Smart School Initiative'

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that the state will add seven new towns to the state’s pre-K initiative, enabling 146 more children to attend the program.

Andover, Cheshire, North Branford, Plymouth, Somers, Thomaston and East Hampton, along with Cromwell and Enfield, have been given $1.6 million to pay for the additional slots.

This is part of a 10-year program called the Smart Start Initiative that was signed into law by Malloy in 2014. It’s designed to expand access to pre-K in public schools, especially for low-income children.

667 children are now being served by the program.

The money includes funds from the state’s share of the Tobacco Settlement fund.