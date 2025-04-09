© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT urged to consider better pay for early childhood teachers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 9, 2025 at 8:22 AM EDT
Teacher Grismairi Amparo works with her students on a reading and writing lesson.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
WSHU
Teacher Grismairi Amparo works with her students on a reading and writing lesson.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s ambitious goal for universal pre-K in the state should include better pay for teachers, according to a nationally known education researcher.

Lamont’s proposal, the largest expansion of pre-K in the state’s history, can only be successful if qualified early childhood educators are retained, said Walter Gilliam, executive director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

“What is the one thing that is important to invest in to make sure we have high-quality preschool programs? Compensating adults well enough to be able to keep them in the classroom, to be able to retain the very best for our young children,” he said during a roundtable discussion of universal pre-K at the legislative office building in Hartford on Tuesday.

“The measure of how a society truly cares about its young children is how well it takes care of those who care for those young children. And that means compensating them well,” Gilliam said.

Lamont agreed.

“How come they are the most important teachers when it comes to the grades they are teaching when they get these kids, and they tend to earn the least? It seems backward to me,” Lamont said.

Lamont’s proposal is being considered by the General Assembly. It spends $300 million from the state’s surplus on an endowment that would yield about $30 million each year to increase access to pre-K.

The state is currently short about 53,000 pre-K slots. The average yearly pay for preschool teachers is about $44,000.
Tags
Connecticut News Early Childhood EducationOffice of Early ChildhoodNed LamontPre-K
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma