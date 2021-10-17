-
A study of the waters near Plum Island nature preserve in Suffolk County found little evidence of human pollution.Scientists spent five days collecting…
A coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates are celebrating a major victory in passing legislation to block the federally mandated sale…
Environmentalists and lawmakers in Connecticut and New York have declared a major victory in a years-long fight to preserve Plum Island from…
The mandated sale of Plum Island — positioned off eastern Long Island between New York and Connecticut — could be permanently blocked with the adoption of…
Local activists have a new plan for the future of Plum Island in Long Island Sound.Plum Island is owned by the federal government, but they've been trying…
Southold lawmakers are considering expanding the Cross Sound Ferry on the Long Island side to include a stop at Plum Island.There are 10 acres of…
The federal government owns Plum Island. It’s where a research lab existed for 60 years off the coast of Long Island’s North Fork.The plan is to sell the…
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, together with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, are introducing…
Environmental advocates from Connecticut and New York were in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to lobby Congress on several issues related to Long Island…
The federal government has ordered a new environmental impact study of Plum Island. The government says the study will postpone the planned sale of the…