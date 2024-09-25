NY, CT lawmakers propose new bills for Plum Island preservation

Connecticut and New York lawmakers have proposed two new bills to protect Plum Island. The Plum Island Preservation Study Act and the Plum Island Preservation Act both seek to create better long-term management for the island that promotes conservation and prevents development.

The Plum Island Preservation Study Act would require the Department of Interior to conduct a study to evaluate the island’s national significance. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will review the bill on Thursday.

The Plum Island Preservation Act would prevent development on Plum Island. The legislation would require stakeholders to create a management plan for the island, as well as require the General Services Administration to submit annual reports to Congress on the preservation progress. The bill is set to be reviewed by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee today.

“I am committed to protecting Plum Island, and creating a management plan is a necessary step to securing its future. These pieces of legislation are important steps that will help establish a timeline and set clear objectives to preserve Plum’s environmental, ecological, and cultural heritage,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said. Murphy is joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in introducing the protective legislation.