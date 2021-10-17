-
About 60% of Connecticut’s businesses registered for the state’s new paid family leave program by Monday’s deadline, state officials said.That leaves…
The Biden administration says it’s open to a permanent paid family and medical leave program. That’s been an important cause for U.S. Representative Rosa…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she is confident that the paid family and medical insurance leave bill that she has championed for years…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has rejected a request from House Republicans to help local businesses survive the pandemic by deferring some state and…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut wants more people to be eligible for paid sick days in the next COVID-19 relief package.DeLauro says the…
Governor Ned Lamont signed into law a paid family and medical leave program for Connecticut. Republicans say the law is too ambitious and is bad for…
Connecticut House Democrats told reporters Wednesday they will prioritize passing legislation that protects residents with pre-existing conditions – if…
In Connecticut supporters of paid family and medical leave made their case to state lawmakers on Thursday.Jillian Gilchrest, a West Hartford lawyer, told…
A coalition of more than 65 organizations is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would create paid family and medical leave. Catherine Bailey, who…
In Connecticut a paid family and medical leave bill made it through a key state legislative committee on Thursday.Connecticut has long had a law that…