-
A federal report said a hot steam explosion that killed two workers at a Connecticut Veterans’ Affairs hospital was avoidable.A West Haven VA employee and…
-
Three Long Island health care facilities have been fined a total of $22,000 for alleged coronavirus-related workplace violations.OSHA has cited Mercy…
-
A second Connecticut facility has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for failing to comply with COVID-19 related guidelines.Leisure Care LLC…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says he’s open to negotiating with Republican leadership in Washington in order to get what he calls an essential…
-
Unionized workers want Connecticut to enforce a policy to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace before the state reopens.Richard Trumka,…