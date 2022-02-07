© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut VA Dept. says it has fixed most OSHA issues at West Haven facility

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published February 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
Chris Murphy
Robert Bumsted
/
Associated Press
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, addresses the media at news conference inside the campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System West Haven, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, the same day that two workers were killed in an explosion while repairing a steam pipe at a maintenance building on the hospital campus.

The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs said the agency has fixed 10 out of 11 safety violations at its West Haven facility. Two workers died there in 2020 when a steam pipe exploded.

The Office of Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, had issued multiple notices of unsafe working conditions after the November 2020 explosion. The VA said it submitted 10 responses to the citations, and it’s still working on the last correction.

Federal regulators visited the West Haven Hospital this week to review the VA’s progress on making the facility safer. A spokesperson for OSHA told Hearst Connecticut Media that the visit was “good,” and that the VA is being “proactive.”

The corrections include safety upgrades that prevent the uncontrolled release of steam.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
