Connecticut VA Dept. says it has fixed most OSHA issues at West Haven facility

The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs said the agency has fixed 10 out of 11 safety violations at its West Haven facility. Two workers died there in 2020 when a steam pipe exploded.

The Office of Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, had issued multiple notices of unsafe working conditions after the November 2020 explosion. The VA said it submitted 10 responses to the citations, and it’s still working on the last correction.

Federal regulators visited the West Haven Hospital this week to review the VA’s progress on making the facility safer. A spokesperson for OSHA told Hearst Connecticut Media that the visit was “good,” and that the VA is being “proactive.”

The corrections include safety upgrades that prevent the uncontrolled release of steam.