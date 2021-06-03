OSHA Report: Safety Violations Contributed To Connecticut VA Pipe Explosion That Killed 2

A federal report said a hot steam explosion that killed two workers at a Connecticut Veterans’ Affairs hospital was avoidable.

A West Haven VA employee and a contractor died while fixing a steam pipe last November. A fixture broke off the pipe and flooded the room with steam. Three other workers were injured.

A report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found nine workplace safety violations. They said they would propose to fine the VA more than $620,000, but they can’t penalize another federal agency.

The VA said it investigated the incident and made recommendations for improvements, many of which have already been put in place.