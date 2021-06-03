© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

OSHA Report: Safety Violations Contributed To Connecticut VA Pipe Explosion That Killed 2

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
caution safety sign
Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
/

A federal report said a hot steam explosion that killed two workers at a Connecticut Veterans’ Affairs hospital was avoidable.

A West Haven VA employee and a contractor died while fixing a steam pipe last November. A fixture broke off the pipe and flooded the room with steam. Three other workers were injured.

A report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found nine workplace safety violations. They said they would propose to fine the VA more than $620,000, but they can’t penalize another federal agency.

The VA said it investigated the incident and made recommendations for improvements, many of which have already been put in place.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDavis DunavinOSHA
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin