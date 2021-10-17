-
Before COVID-19 transformed all of our lives, one of the main public health concerns was the opioid crisis. In Connecticut, overdoses from opioid use went…
-
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini issued an “urgent safety announcement” to warn Long Islanders about illegal drugs being camouflaged to look like…
-
Public health officials addressing the opioid crisis in Connecticut say drug use and overdoses increased nearly 30 percent this fall compared to last…
-
For the first time, Purdue Pharma in Stamford, Connecticut have pleaded guilty to their role in stoking the opioid crisis. Now, States Attorneys worry the…
-
Connecticut-based drugmaker Purdue Pharma says it’s working out a deal with the Justice Department amid investigations into its role in the U.S. opioid…
-
The attorney generals of 19 states and territories, including Connecticut, want health care companies that offer pharmacy benefits to step up programs to…
-
More than half of accidental overdoses in Connecticut happen to former inmates.That’s according to Dr. Kathleen Maurer, director of Health and Addiction…
-
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says that 41 state attorneys general have launched an investigation into manufacturers and distributors…
-
-
Naloxone is a lifesaving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Efforts have been made in the current opioid epidemic to make it more…