“Last Week Tonight'' host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and the company’s owner, the Sackler family. This comes…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said at least 85% of the money from a settlement with several pharmaceutical companies will go to fighting the…
Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy…
Connecticut state lawmakers passed a bill that would help cities and towns hire peer navigators to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis.Peer navigators…
Connecticut officials announced that the state will receive about $8 million as part of a multi-state settlement with the drug company that makes…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini issued an “urgent safety announcement” to warn Long Islanders about illegal drugs being camouflaged to look like…
A grand jury upgraded the indictment against a Nassau County doctor from reckless endangerment to a first-of-its-kind murder charge after five of his…
More than 400 people overdosed on opioids, like heroin and painkillers, last year in Connecticut, but an addiction psychotherapist in Westport is hoping…
Connecticut, New York and 33 other states are suing the makers of the prescription drug Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction by easing…