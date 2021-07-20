Tong Opposes Purdue Employee Bonuses As Part Of Bankruptcy

Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy plan.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office objects. He is one of dozens of state Attorneys General suing Purdue over it’s role in stoking the opioid crisis. He said the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law.

Tong told Hearst Connecticut Media that he would oppose any money being paid out of the company except to "fund treatment and prevention and bring justice for the opioid victims.”