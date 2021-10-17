-
A $36 million preservation project is underway to restore USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, based in Groton, Connecticut.Senior…
Submarine Base New London in Connecticut is hosting a visit by the French submarine Amethyste through this weekend to strengthen the relationship between…
The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the…
The Navy will test private drinking water wells around the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut, for possible chemical contamination. The tests are…
On Tuesday the Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton, Connecticut, celebrated its 100th birthday. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force,” the…
Michelle Obama was in Groton, Connecticut this weekend. She christened a nuclear-powered submarine built at the General Dynamics Electric Boat factory.…
Chefs at the submarine base in Groton, Connecticut competed on Thursday in a Food Network-style competition. It was their version of the show Chopped,…