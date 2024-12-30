CT remembers Jimmy Carter

Connecticut officials are remembering former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at his home in Georgia. He was 100 years old — the first president to reach the century mark and the oldest by 6 years.

“President Carter’s leadership style set an example that ought to be emulated by public officials nationwide, most notably his self-effacing and kind disposition,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) said. “He carried himself with grace and integrity, treated others with dignity and respect regardless of whether they were a political ally or foe, and above all worked to implement policies that make our country a more equitable place for all to live and thrive.”

The former one-term Democratic president had a short stint in Connecticut while stationed at the Naval submarine base in New London.

ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP Lt. Jimmy Carter peers at instruments on submarine USS K-1 in a 1952 photo in Norwich, Connecticut. Directly in front of Carter, smoking a cigar, is Don Dickson. He had forgotten he ever served with Carter until he came upon the photo during Christmas, 1977. A friend got it to the White House where Carter wrote: "To my friend Donald Dickson - Jimmy Carter, USS K-1 to White House." (AP Photo)

State Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) said Carter’s dedication to helping the “most vulnerable among us” earned him support from Democrats and Republicans alike.

“President Carter always put family - and philanthropy - first. Always humble and true to his rural farming roots, he was laser-focused on improving everyone's quality of life. He did it through peace efforts and kindness, through initiatives like Habitat for Humanity and through a host of human rights and public health causes,” Harding said.

Carter had been receiving hospice care for nearly two years. He will be honored at a state funeral in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9.